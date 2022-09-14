Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS)

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $88.02, and it changed around -$1.27 or -1.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.37B. FIS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $126.20, offering almost -43.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $85.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.43% since then. We note from Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.42 million.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) trade information

Instantly FIS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 93.90 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.20% year-to-date, but still down -0.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is -12.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.5 day(s).

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) estimates and forecasts

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.26 percent over the past six months and at a 8.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.62 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services Inc. to make $3.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.80%. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 166.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.65% per year for the next five years.

FIS Dividends

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.88. It is important to note, however, that the 2.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.30% of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares, and 94.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.19%. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock is held by 1,496 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.00% of the shares, which is about 54.71 million shares worth $4.82 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.26% or 50.22 million shares worth $4.42 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 17.99 million shares worth $1.58 billion, making up 2.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 13.52 million shares worth around $1.19 billion, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.