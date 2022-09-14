Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC)

In the last trading session, 10.32 million shares of the Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) were traded, and its beta was -0.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.41, and it changed around $0.07 or 22.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.15M. ENSC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.00, offering almost -1607.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.95% since then. We note from Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

Instantly ENSC has showed a green trend with a performance of 22.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4579 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -91.21% year-to-date, but still down -3.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) is -14.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day(s).

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) estimates and forecasts

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.66 percent over the past six months and at a 60.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ensysce Biosciences Inc. to make $1.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.40% of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. shares, and 15.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.45%. Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with HG Vora Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.75% of the shares, which is about 2.46 million shares worth $2.81 million.

Anson Funds Management Lp, with 5.14% or 1.88 million shares worth $2.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $0.13 million, making up 0.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 62012.0 shares worth around $34770.0, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.