Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT)

In the last trading session, 0.99 million shares of the Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) were traded, and its beta was 1.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.26, and it changed around -$0.68 or -4.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.03B. COGT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.07, offering almost -11.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.69% since then. We note from Cogent Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

Instantly COGT has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.43 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 89.51% year-to-date, but still down -0.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) is 15.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.5 day(s).

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) estimates and forecasts

Cogent Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 206.21 percent over the past six months and at a -25.13% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -51.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -22.90% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.40%.

COGT Dividends

Cogent Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Cogent Biosciences Inc. shares, and 63.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.86%. Cogent Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 136 institutions, with Eventide Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.51% of the shares, which is about 3.9 million shares worth $29.21 million.

Commodore Capital, LP, with 7.64% or 3.5 million shares worth $26.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 3.9 million shares worth $29.21 million, making up 8.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $9.01 million, which represents about 2.18% of the total shares outstanding.