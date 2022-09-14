Future Outlook And Eargo Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.67, and it changed around -$0.07 or -4.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.52M. EAR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.72, offering almost -1260.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.88% since then. We note from Eargo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.08 million.

Eargo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended EAR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Eargo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) trade information

Instantly EAR has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9200 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.25% year-to-date, but still down -5.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) is 47.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.84 day(s).

Eargo Inc. (EAR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -53.60%, down from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Eargo Inc. to make $26.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $22.38 million and $22.05 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.30%.

EAR Dividends

Eargo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.68% of Eargo Inc. shares, and 61.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.50%. Eargo Inc. stock is held by 114 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.49% of the shares, which is about 4.52 million shares worth $23.91 million.

Nan Fung Group Holdings Limited, with 7.33% or 2.89 million shares worth $15.27 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.46 million shares worth $2.46 million, making up 1.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $1.67 million, which represents about 0.80% of the total shares outstanding.