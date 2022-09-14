Future Outlook And CoStar Group Inc. Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 1.04 million shares of the CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $74.99, and it changed around -$1.65 or -2.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.34B. CSGP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $101.05, offering almost -34.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $49.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.66% since then. We note from CoStar Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

CoStar Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CSGP as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CoStar Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) trade information

Instantly CSGP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 79.25 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) is 2.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $82.91, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CSGP is forecast to be at a low of $67.00 and a high of $92.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) estimates and forecasts

CoStar Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.98 percent over the past six months and at a -3.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -17.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $554.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect CoStar Group Inc. to make $570.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $497.89 million and $506.79 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.10%. CoStar Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 25.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

CSGP Dividends

CoStar Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.11% of CoStar Group Inc. shares, and 98.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.80%. CoStar Group Inc. stock is held by 836 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.77% of the shares, which is about 34.76 million shares worth $2.32 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.20% or 20.62 million shares worth $1.37 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 11.55 million shares worth $735.02 million, making up 2.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11.4 million shares worth around $759.27 million, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.