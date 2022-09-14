Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.79, and it changed around -$0.25 or -6.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $704.45M. FRGE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.50, offering almost -1153.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.94% since then. We note from Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) trade information

Instantly FRGE has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.54 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.48% year-to-date, but still up 6.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) is -5.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRGE is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -163.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -163.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) estimates and forecasts

FRGE Dividends

Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.12% of Forge Global Holdings Inc. shares, and 22.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.63%. Forge Global Holdings Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.51% of the shares, which is about 8.55 million shares worth $289.51 million.

Wells Fargo & Company, with 4.86% or 2.52 million shares worth $85.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and iShares Morningstar Small Cap Growth ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $1.14 million, making up 0.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Morningstar Small Cap Growth ETF held roughly 22944.0 shares worth around $0.24 million, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.