Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) Stock Forecast: By 2022, Bulls Expect $53.00 Per Share

In today’s recent session, 1.09 million shares of the Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.62, and it changed around -$0.36 or -1.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.49B. FITB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.64, offering almost -46.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.15% since then. We note from Fifth Third Bancorp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.31 million.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended FITB as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fifth Third Bancorp is expected to report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) trade information

Instantly FITB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.60 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.68% year-to-date, but still up 5.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is -6.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.39, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FITB is forecast to be at a low of $37.00 and a high of $53.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) estimates and forecasts

Fifth Third Bancorp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.71 percent over the past six months and at a -5.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -9.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.2 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to make $2.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.98 billion and $1.99 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.40%. Fifth Third Bancorp earnings are expected to increase by 104.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.55% per year for the next five years.

FITB Dividends

Fifth Third Bancorp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 18 and April 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.43 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 3.43% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.49% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares, and 81.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.03%. Fifth Third Bancorp stock is held by 1,238 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.14% of the shares, which is about 83.01 million shares worth $3.57 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.93% or 54.23 million shares worth $2.33 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Income Fund of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 19.71 million shares worth $848.33 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held roughly 19.38 million shares worth around $651.23 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.