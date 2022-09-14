Fast Radius Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of FSRD Stock In 2022

In today’s recent session, 0.74 million shares of the Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.67, and it changed around $0.12 or 22.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.64M. FSRD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.01, offering almost -1394.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.27% since then. We note from Fast Radius Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 721.73K.

Fast Radius Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FSRD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fast Radius Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) trade information

Instantly FSRD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 22.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7500 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.47% year-to-date, but still down -24.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) is -30.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FSRD is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -347.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -347.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fast Radius Inc. (FSRD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Fast Radius Inc. to make $7.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

FSRD Dividends

Fast Radius Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 58.39% of Fast Radius Inc. shares, and 29.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.41%. Fast Radius Inc. stock is held by 38 institutions, with ECP ControlCo, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 20.85% of the shares, which is about 15.6 million shares worth $23.24 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc., with 2.67% or 2.0 million shares worth $2.98 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 82644.0 shares worth $45098.0, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 38983.0 shares worth around $58084.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.