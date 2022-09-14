Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.66, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.28B. EPD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.65, offering almost -7.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.41% since then. We note from Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.05 million.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) trade information

Instantly EPD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.01 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.63% year-to-date, but still up 0.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is -2.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.68 day(s).

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) estimates and forecasts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.77 percent over the past six months and at a 20.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 21.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.46 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to make $14.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.00%. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. earnings are expected to increase by 21.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.20% per year for the next five years.

EPD Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.17 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.90. It is important to note, however, that the 7.17% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.57% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, and 27.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.66%. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock is held by 1,258 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.64% of the shares, which is about 57.56 million shares worth $1.54 billion.

Alps Advisors Inc., with 2.30% or 50.23 million shares worth $1.34 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 25.82 million shares worth $691.21 million, making up 1.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund held roughly 18.75 million shares worth around $501.8 million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.