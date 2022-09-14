ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 21.76 million shares of the ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.15, and it changed around $0.01 or 9.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.34M. MOHO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.89, offering almost -493.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from ECMOHO Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.67 million.

ECMOHO Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MOHO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ECMOHO Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) trade information

Instantly MOHO has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2234 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.94% year-to-date, but still up 7.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) is -50.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOHO is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3233.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3233.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ECMOHO Limited to make $71.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2020.

MOHO Dividends

ECMOHO Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 30.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of ECMOHO Limited shares, and 2.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.90%. ECMOHO Limited stock is held by 8 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.17% of the shares, which is about 0.4 million shares worth $0.11 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.85% or 0.29 million shares worth $81596.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 25665.0 shares worth $4506.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.