Coupang Inc.â€™s (CPNG): Have You Analyzed Stockâ€™s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 1.25 million shares of the Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) were traded. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $17.47, and it changed around -$0.15 or -0.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.25B. CPNG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.94, offering almost -77.1% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $8.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.6% since then. We note from Coupang Inc.â€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.84 million.

Coupang Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CPNG as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Coupang Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company â€” undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share â€” which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yetâ€¦ so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer â€” all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Instantly CPNG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.67 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 6.43%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently down -40.03% year-to-date, but still up 8.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is -6.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPNG is forecast to be at a low of $16.40 and a high of $34.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -94.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Coupang Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have risen 9.31 percent over the past six months and at a 80.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -14.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 47.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.18 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Coupang Inc. to make $5.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The companyâ€™s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.46 billion and $4.85 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the companyâ€™s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.20%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.30%.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc.â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.86% of Coupang Inc. shares, and 79.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.25%. Coupang Inc. stock is held by 432 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 29.05% of the shares, which is about 461.16 million shares worth $8.15 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 8.63% or 136.96 million shares worth $2.42 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 42.14 million shares worth $537.26 million, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 27.02 million shares worth around $344.54 million, which represents about 1.70% of the total shares outstanding.