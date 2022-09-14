Could Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 5.9 million shares of the Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around $0.01 or 6.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.69M. SONN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.73, offering almost -231.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.64% since then. We note from Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 533.88K.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SONN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) trade information

Instantly SONN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2768 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.19% year-to-date, but still up 3.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) is -29.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SONN is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -809.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -809.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -17.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. to make $100k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 54.30%.

SONN Dividends

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 16.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.13% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, and 5.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.96%. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.12% of the shares, which is about 1.89 million shares worth $0.43 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 1.20% or 0.73 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.62 million shares worth $0.37 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $91207.0, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.