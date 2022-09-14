Could Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.98, and it changed around -$0.09 or -8.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $384.31M. SMFR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.55, offering almost -874.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.04% since then. We note from Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) trade information

Instantly SMFR has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1300 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.98% year-to-date, but still down -0.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) is -59.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.25 day(s).

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) estimates and forecasts

Sema4 Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.94 percent over the past six months and at a 68.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $67.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Sema4 Holdings Corp. to make $80.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 89.70%.

SMFR Dividends

Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.81% of Sema4 Holdings Corp. shares, and 36.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.58%. Sema4 Holdings Corp. stock is held by 136 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.67% of the shares, which is about 25.16 million shares worth $77.23 million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with 3.67% or 13.85 million shares worth $42.51 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 3.47 million shares worth $10.64 million, making up 0.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.37 million shares worth around $4.25 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.