Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 5.2 million shares of the Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were traded, and its beta was 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.59, and it changed around -$0.48 or -5.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.20B. COTY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.12, offering almost -46.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.27% since then. We note from Coty Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.91 million.

Coty Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended COTY as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Coty Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) trade information

Instantly COTY has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.20 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.71% year-to-date, but still up 4.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is -0.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COTY is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -97.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coty Inc. (COTY) estimates and forecasts

Coty Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.89 percent over the past six months and at a 10.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.36 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Coty Inc. to make $1.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.00%. Coty Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 130.60% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -5.90% per year for the next five years.

COTY Dividends

Coty Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.59% of Coty Inc. shares, and 38.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.48%. Coty Inc. stock is held by 414 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.16% of the shares, which is about 51.71 million shares worth $392.46 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.46% or 37.44 million shares worth $284.17 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 11.15 million shares worth $84.66 million, making up 1.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 9.98 million shares worth around $75.74 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.