Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 1.78 million shares of the Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.76, and it changed around $1.7 or 5.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.20B. CTRA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.93, offering almost -13.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.06, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.28% since then. We note from Coterra Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.42 million.

Coterra Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended CTRA as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Coterra Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) trade information

Instantly CTRA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.54 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 66.11% year-to-date, but still up 3.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) is 4.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTRA is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $54.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -70.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) estimates and forecasts

Coterra Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.26 percent over the past six months and at a 122.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 33.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 373.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 130.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 146.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.15 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Coterra Energy Inc. to make $2.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $434.71 million and $440.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 395.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 413.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.20%. Coterra Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 358.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.88% per year for the next five years.

CTRA Dividends

Coterra Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.00 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 2.00% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.65% of Coterra Energy Inc. shares, and 96.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.15%. Coterra Energy Inc. stock is held by 1,031 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.38% of the shares, which is about 91.68 million shares worth $2.47 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 10.44% or 84.12 million shares worth $2.27 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 22.54 million shares worth $581.32 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 22.29 million shares worth around $601.04 million, which represents about 2.77% of the total shares outstanding.