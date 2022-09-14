Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: COSM) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.99 million shares of the Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.42, and it changed around $0.06 or 18.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.63M. COSM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.00, offering almost -1328.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 million.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information

Instantly COSM has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4500 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.49% year-to-date, but still up 23.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) is 30.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) estimates and forecasts

COSM Dividends

Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)'s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.46% of Cosmos Holdings Inc. shares, and 4.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.06%. Cosmos Holdings Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.31% of the shares, which is about 0.76 million shares worth $1.62 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.09% or 16170.0 shares worth $34603.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1384.0 shares worth $1481.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.