Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -91.31%

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) were traded, and its beta was 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.05, and it changed around -$0.04 or -3.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.75M. BRQS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.48, offering almost -1088.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.81% since then. We note from Borqs Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.12 million.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Instantly BRQS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.67% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1400 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.38% year-to-date. We can see from the shorts that 0.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $192.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRQS is forecast to be at a low of $192.00 and a high of $192.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18185.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18185.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $28.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Borqs Technologies Inc. to make $73.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2018. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.30%.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.58% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares, and 0.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.84%. Borqs Technologies Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Pathstone Family Office, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.04% of the shares, which is about 62462.0 shares worth $0.22 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.03% or 37425.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 7859.0 shares worth $21980.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.