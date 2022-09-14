Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.46, and it changed around -$0.17 or -28.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.01M. BNTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.78, offering almost -939.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -26.09% since then. We note from Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.38 million.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BNTC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Benitec Biopharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) trade information

Instantly BNTC has showed a red trend with a performance of -28.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0600 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 56.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.63% year-to-date, but still down -26.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) is -46.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BNTC is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2073.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2073.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) estimates and forecasts

Benitec Biopharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -77.25 percent over the past six months and at a 60.99% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 89.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 88.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 69.50%, up from the previous year.

BNTC Dividends

Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.92% of Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares, and 18.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.72%. Benitec Biopharma Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Suvretta Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.41% of the shares, which is about 0.77 million shares worth $1.8 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.96% or 78371.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 74773.0 shares worth $0.17 million, making up 0.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 30435.0 shares worth around $31956.0, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.