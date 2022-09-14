Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE: BLCO): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.12, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.03B. BLCO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.20, offering almost -17.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.74% since then. We note from Bausch + Lomb Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO) trade information

Instantly BLCO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.80 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.75% year-to-date, but still up 10.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO) is 4.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLCO is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -104.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BLCO Dividends

Bausch + Lomb Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 04.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of Bausch + Lomb Corporation shares, and 10.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.46%. Bausch + Lomb Corporation stock is held by 100 institutions, with Goldentree Asset Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.95% of the shares, which is about 6.81 million shares worth $116.66 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.72% or 6.01 million shares worth $102.89 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 1.27 million shares worth $21.73 million, making up 0.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II held roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $8.67 million, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.