Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 5.78 million shares of the Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.36, and it changed around $0.13 or 55.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.44M. ATXI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.85, offering almost -413.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.44% since then. We note from Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 313.27K.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

Instantly ATXI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 55.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3600 on Tuesday, 09/13/22. The company’s shares are currently down -74.50% year-to-date, but still up 0.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) is -19.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30100.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

ATXI Dividends

Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 14.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.45% of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 4.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.82%. Avenue Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.08% of the shares, which is about 0.45 million shares worth $0.22 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.54% or 0.12 million shares worth $56660.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.31 million shares worth $0.15 million, making up 1.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $60201.0, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.