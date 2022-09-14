ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -122.2%

In the last trading session, 12.61 million shares of the ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.45, and it changed around -$0.22 or -3.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.16B. ASX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.18, offering almost -68.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.46% since then. We note from ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.04 million.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended ASX as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) trade information

Instantly ASX has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.80 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.22% year-to-date, but still down -0.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) is -14.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASX is forecast to be at a low of $7.63 and a high of $12.11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -122.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -40.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) estimates and forecasts

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.92 percent over the past six months and at a -10.68% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. to make $5.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.53 billion and $5.41 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.50%.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 127.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 34.20% per year for the next five years.

ASX Dividends

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.57 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.47. It is important to note, however, that the 8.57% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares, and 6.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.77%. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stock is held by 258 institutions, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.18% of the shares, which is about 25.69 million shares worth $182.11 million.

Lazard Asset Management LLC, with 0.74% or 16.19 million shares worth $114.8 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Semiconductor ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.95 million shares worth $30.74 million, making up 0.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares held roughly 2.37 million shares worth around $12.25 million, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.