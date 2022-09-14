Are Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.45, and it changed around -$4.73 or -15.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.44B. ZNTL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $87.19, offering almost -229.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.48% since then. We note from Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 658.44K.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

Instantly ZNTL has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.49 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.53% year-to-date, but still down -0.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) is -7.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.38 day(s).

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) estimates and forecasts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.39 percent over the past six months and at a -28.49% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1,200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.40% in the next quarter.

ZNTL Dividends

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.35% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 105.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 114.36%. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 208 institutions, with Matrix Capital Management being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.14% of the shares, which is about 9.2 million shares worth $243.34 million.

FMR, LLC, with 13.65% or 7.78 million shares worth $205.68 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 2.37 million shares worth $62.61 million, making up 4.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $37.37 million, which represents about 2.48% of the total shares outstanding.