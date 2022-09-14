Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Share Price Might Move Down By -25.97%

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) were traded, and its beta was 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.08, and it changed around -$0.69 or -2.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.79B. RCUS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.10, offering almost -95.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.25% since then. We note from Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 693.42K.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) trade information

Instantly RCUS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.34 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.03% year-to-date, but still up 7.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) is -7.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.73 day(s).

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) estimates and forecasts

Arcus Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.97 percent over the past six months and at a -681.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -78.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Arcus Biosciences Inc. to make $21.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.60%.

RCUS Dividends

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.88% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares, and 68.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.47%. Arcus Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 247 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.77% of the shares, which is about 4.14 million shares worth $130.64 million.

BVF Inc., with 5.52% or 3.96 million shares worth $125.01 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.31 million shares worth $83.89 million, making up 4.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 3.19 million shares worth around $60.51 million, which represents about 4.45% of the total shares outstanding.