AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.51, and it changed around -$0.19 or -7.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $269.67M. APPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.10, offering almost -222.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.38% since then. We note from AppHarvest Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

AppHarvest Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended APPH as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AppHarvest Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

Instantly APPH has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.82 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.48% year-to-date, but still down -7.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) is -24.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APPH is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -258.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -99.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

AppHarvest Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.60 percent over the past six months and at a 1.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -64.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 188.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect AppHarvest Inc. to make $3.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.14 million and $543k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 94.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 563.00%.

APPH Dividends

AppHarvest Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 27 and January 31.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.11% of AppHarvest Inc. shares, and 42.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.13%. AppHarvest Inc. stock is held by 228 institutions, with Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.70% of the shares, which is about 5.8 million shares worth $31.15 million.

Inclusive Capital Partners, LP, with 5.70% or 5.8 million shares worth $31.17 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.82 million shares worth $9.76 million, making up 1.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF held roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $5.81 million, which represents about 1.64% of the total shares outstanding.