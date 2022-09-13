Why Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In today’s recent session, 1.97 million shares of the Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.15, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.05B. SGFY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.88, offering almost -2.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.29% since then. We note from Signify Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.34 million.

Signify Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended SGFY as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Signify Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) trade information

Instantly SGFY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.41 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 104.99% year-to-date, but still up 1.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) is 28.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.56, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -2.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SGFY is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) estimates and forecasts

Signify Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 78.29 percent over the past six months and at a -6,966.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $247.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Signify Health Inc. to make $250.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $183.11 million and $184.42 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.00%.

SGFY Dividends

Signify Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 28.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.85% of Signify Health Inc. shares, and 113.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 118.80%. Signify Health Inc. stock is held by 208 institutions, with New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 79.16% of the shares, which is about 139.61 million shares worth $2.53 billion.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 12.41% or 21.88 million shares worth $301.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 12.73 million shares worth $175.68 million, making up 7.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 7.88 million shares worth around $108.8 million, which represents about 4.47% of the total shares outstanding.