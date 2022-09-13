Why Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.73 million shares of the Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.25M. MRKR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.96, offering almost -335.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.44% since then. We note from Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 million.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MRKR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) trade information

Instantly MRKR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4800 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.85% year-to-date, but still up 47.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) is -0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.58 day(s).

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) estimates and forecasts

Marker Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.49 percent over the past six months and at a 13.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $670k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Marker Therapeutics Inc. to make $500k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.00%.

MRKR Dividends

Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.26% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 28.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.91%. Marker Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 61 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.82% of the shares, which is about 10.71 million shares worth $4.71 million.

Aisling Capital Management LP, with 3.76% or 3.14 million shares worth $1.38 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.3 million shares worth $0.57 million, making up 1.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $0.38 million, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.