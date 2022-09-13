Why EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.74 million shares of the EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.35, and it changed around -$0.12 or -1.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.39B. EVGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.59, offering almost -109.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.53% since then. We note from EVgo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.32 million.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information

Instantly EVGO has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.72 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.94% year-to-date, but still up 5.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) is -8.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6 day(s).

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) estimates and forecasts

EVgo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.16 percent over the past six months and at a 34.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -13.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 63.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 125.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect EVgo Inc. to make $14.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 131.40%.

EVGO Dividends

EVgo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.11% of EVgo Inc. shares, and 50.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.16%. EVgo Inc. stock is held by 181 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.52% of the shares, which is about 5.88 million shares worth $75.65 million.

Pictet Asset Management SA, with 5.28% or 3.64 million shares worth $46.82 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.03 million shares worth $26.05 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 1.8 million shares worth around $10.79 million, which represents about 2.60% of the total shares outstanding.