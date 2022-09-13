WeWork Inc.’s (WE): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 2.48 million shares of the WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.31, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.97B. WE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.97, offering almost -247.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.37% since then. We note from WeWork Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.56 million.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

Instantly WE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.41 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.88% year-to-date, but still up 10.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) is -22.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 80.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.08 day(s).

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

WeWork Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.82 percent over the past six months and at a 87.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.50%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $824.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect WeWork Inc. to make $906.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.63% of WeWork Inc. shares, and 83.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.66%. WeWork Inc. stock is held by 147 institutions, with SB Global Advisers Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 45.98% of the shares, which is about 324.35 million shares worth $2.21 billion.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with 11.49% or 81.08 million shares worth $552.95 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 11.59 million shares worth $84.49 million, making up 1.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund held roughly 11.28 million shares worth around $76.92 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.