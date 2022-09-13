VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 6.08 million shares of the VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) have been traded, and its beta is 0.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.12, and it changed around $1.43 or 30.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $651.91M. VNET at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.34, offering almost -248.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.65% since then. We note from VNET Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

VNET Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended VNET as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VNET Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

Instantly VNET has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 30.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.17 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.06% year-to-date, but still down -5.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) is -11.34% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VNET is forecast to be at a low of $29.99 and a high of $158.42. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2488.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -390.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) estimates and forecasts

VNET Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.47 percent over the past six months and at a -69.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -225.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -94.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $256.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect VNET Group Inc. to make $273.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $234.42 million and $244.29 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.40%.

VNET Dividends

VNET Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.19% of VNET Group Inc. shares, and 76.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.86%. VNET Group Inc. stock is held by 172 institutions, with FIL LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.61% of the shares, which is about 13.73 million shares worth $80.02 million.

TT International Asset Management LTD, with 9.36% or 13.38 million shares worth $77.98 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 3.34 million shares worth $19.5 million, making up 2.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $9.91 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.