Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 32.64 million shares of the Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.78, and it changed around $0.27 or 2.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.92B. VALE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.84, offering almost -51.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.75% since then. We note from Vale S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 31.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.25 million.

Vale S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended VALE as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vale S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) trade information

Instantly VALE has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.78 on Monday, 09/12/22. The company’s shares are currently up 0.41% year-to-date, but still up 13.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is 0.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.06, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VALE is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -81.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vale S.A. (VALE) estimates and forecasts

Vale S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.18 percent over the past six months and at a -40.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -35.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -45.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.58 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Vale S.A. to make $12.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.68 billion and $14.59 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -30.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -16.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.20%.

VALE Dividends

Vale S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 21.18 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.92. It is important to note, however, that the 21.18% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Vale S.A. shares, and 23.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.51%. Vale S.A. stock is held by 682 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.53% of the shares, which is about 176.3 million shares worth $3.52 billion.

Capital International Investors, with 3.13% or 156.67 million shares worth $3.13 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Capital World Growth and Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 69.17 million shares worth $1.01 billion, making up 1.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund held roughly 52.11 million shares worth around $762.43 million, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.