Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) were traded, and its beta was 0.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around -$0.01 or -3.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.26M. TANH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.70, offering almost -6441.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from Tantech Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.37 million.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

Instantly TANH has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2780 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.74% year-to-date, but still down -10.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) is -22.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 77300.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.90%.

TANH Dividends

Tantech Holdings Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 22.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.09% of Tantech Holdings Ltd shares, and 14.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.18%. Tantech Holdings Ltd stock is held by 10 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.26% of the shares, which is about 1.54 million shares worth $0.73 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.33% or 0.39 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.