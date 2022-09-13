Home  »  Business   »  Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) – Analys...

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) were traded, and its beta was 0.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around -$0.01 or -3.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.26M. TANH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.70, offering almost -6441.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from Tantech Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.37 million.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

Instantly TANH has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2780 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.74% year-to-date, but still down -10.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) is -22.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 77300.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight

Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.

It's all in the FREE report you can get here. .

Sponsored

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.90%.

TANH Dividends

Tantech Holdings Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 22.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.09% of Tantech Holdings Ltd shares, and 14.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.18%. Tantech Holdings Ltd stock is held by 10 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.26% of the shares, which is about 1.54 million shares worth $0.73 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.33% or 0.39 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]