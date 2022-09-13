Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 6.58 million shares of the Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) were traded, and its beta was 2.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.65, and it changed around $0.2 or 0.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.14B. RUN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.60, offering almost -56.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.53% since then. We note from Sunrun Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.76 million.

Sunrun Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended RUN as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sunrun Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Instantly RUN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.07 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.68% year-to-date, but still up 23.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is 8.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.02, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RUN is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $79.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -104.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Sunrun Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 31.46 percent over the past six months and at a -135.90% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -127.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $499.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Sunrun Inc. to make $524.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $401.17 million and $438.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.50%. Sunrun Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 68.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 47.82% per year for the next five years.

RUN Dividends

Sunrun Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.08% of Sunrun Inc. shares, and 96.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.44%. Sunrun Inc. stock is held by 703 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.03% of the shares, which is about 31.59 million shares worth $959.34 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.57% or 18.0 million shares worth $546.55 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.07 million shares worth $141.69 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.75 million shares worth around $174.52 million, which represents about 2.73% of the total shares outstanding.