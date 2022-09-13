SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 28.4 million shares of the SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.41, and it changed around $0.08 or 1.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.78B. SOFI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.65, offering almost -284.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.8% since then. We note from SoFi Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 38.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 39.70 million.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Instantly SOFI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.49 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.46% year-to-date, but still up 11.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is -13.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 118.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.54, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOFI is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -71.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

SoFi Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.03 percent over the past six months and at a 55.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 48.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $392.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect SoFi Technologies Inc. to make $432.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $251.57 million and $279.88 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 56.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 54.50%.

SoFi Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -149.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 43.00% per year for the next five years.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 02.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.74% of SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, and 33.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.44%. SoFi Technologies Inc. stock is held by 559 institutions, with Softbank Group Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.33% of the shares, which is about 95.28 million shares worth $610.76 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.72% or 61.96 million shares worth $397.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 20.2 million shares worth $129.49 million, making up 2.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 17.33 million shares worth around $111.11 million, which represents about 1.88% of the total shares outstanding.