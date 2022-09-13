Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s (NYSE: SQM) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.72 million shares of the Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $108.75, and it changed around -$2.37 or -2.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.27B. SQM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $115.76, offering almost -6.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $44.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.73% since then. We note from Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) trade information

Instantly SQM has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 115.72 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 115.65% year-to-date, but still up 7.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) is 6.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.08 day(s).

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) estimates and forecasts

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 45.29 percent over the past six months and at a 530.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -55.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,080.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,134.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 205.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.28 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. to make $2.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.20%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 227.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.70% per year for the next five years.

SQM Dividends

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.18 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.54. It is important to note, however, that the 4.18% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.48% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares, and 42.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.32%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stock is held by 455 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.30% of the shares, which is about 6.14 million shares worth $525.95 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.43% or 4.89 million shares worth $418.97 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 3.11 million shares worth $330.32 million, making up 2.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF held roughly 2.63 million shares worth around $219.88 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.