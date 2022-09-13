SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 2.09 million shares of the SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.09, and it changed around $0.04 or 1.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $590.96M. SMRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.74, offering almost -377.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.24% since then. We note from SmartRent Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

SmartRent Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SMRT as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SmartRent Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) trade information

Instantly SMRT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.11 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.08% year-to-date, but still up 5.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) is -44.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SMRT is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $6.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -110.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) estimates and forecasts

SmartRent Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.16 percent over the past six months and at a 50.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 117.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $51.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect SmartRent Inc. to make $75.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 116.00%.

SMRT Dividends

SmartRent Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.23% of SmartRent Inc. shares, and 46.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.35%. SmartRent Inc. stock is held by 101 institutions, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.32% of the shares, which is about 21.97 million shares worth $111.18 million.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC, with 8.19% or 15.9 million shares worth $80.47 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd and Baron Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 9.82 million shares worth $47.73 million, making up 5.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund held roughly 4.0 million shares worth around $20.24 million, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.