Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.5 million shares of the Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.01, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $690.70M. SHCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.20, offering almost -357.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.34% since then. We note from Sharecare Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.

Sharecare Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SHCR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sharecare Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.15 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.23% year-to-date, but still up 4.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) is 7.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SHCR is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -298.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) estimates and forecasts

Sharecare Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.00 percent over the past six months and at a -550.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 99.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 76.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $102.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Sharecare Inc. to make $120.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $98.46 million and $103.52 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.00%.

SHCR Dividends

Sharecare Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.14% of Sharecare Inc. shares, and 31.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.29%. Sharecare Inc. stock is held by 135 institutions, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.58% of the shares, which is about 9.05 million shares worth $22.35 million.

Spring Creek Capital LLC, with 2.57% or 9.0 million shares worth $22.23 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 4.89 million shares worth $13.64 million, making up 1.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3.91 million shares worth around $9.65 million, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.