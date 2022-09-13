SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 2.72 million shares of the SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.33, and it changed around $1.28 or 4.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.82B. S currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $78.53, offering almost -167.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.45% since then. We note from SentinelOne Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.40 million.

SentinelOne Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended S as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SentinelOne Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

Instantly S has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.44 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.91% year-to-date, but still up 15.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) is 7.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that S is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $54.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -84.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

SentinelOne Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.88 percent over the past six months and at a 22.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 34.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 98.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $95.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect SentinelOne Inc. to make $108.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 109.10%.

SentinelOne Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -239.60% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -5.44% per year for the next five years.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 07.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.51% of SentinelOne Inc. shares, and 64.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.62%. SentinelOne Inc. stock is held by 296 institutions, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 17.39% of the shares, which is about 34.65 million shares worth $1.34 billion.

Third Point, LLC, with 13.21% or 26.31 million shares worth $1.02 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 7.08 million shares worth $274.11 million, making up 3.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF held roughly 6.67 million shares worth around $155.52 million, which represents about 3.35% of the total shares outstanding.