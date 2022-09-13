RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.79 million shares of the RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.40, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.04B. RLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.84, offering almost -388.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.14% since then. We note from RLX Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.10 million.

RLX Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RLX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. RLX Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Instantly RLX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4300 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.10% year-to-date, but still up 4.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) is -13.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.18 day(s).

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -32.00%, down from the previous year.

RLX Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -30.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.07% per year for the next five years.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 01 and December 05.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.34% of RLX Technology Inc. shares, and 30.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.82%. RLX Technology Inc. stock is held by 188 institutions, with IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.46% of the shares, which is about 60.07 million shares worth $84.1 million.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC, with 3.32% or 30.89 million shares worth $43.25 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 10.33 million shares worth $14.46 million, making up 1.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 9.35 million shares worth around $13.1 million, which represents about 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.