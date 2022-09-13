Risk-Taking Investors May Find Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 1.66 million shares of the Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.17, and it changed around -$0.5 or -29.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.88M. CDAK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.99, offering almost -1608.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.67, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -42.74% since then. We note from Codiak BioSciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 293.67K.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CDAK as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.82 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) trade information

Instantly CDAK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -29.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8900 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -85.01% year-to-date, but still down -2.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) is -27.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CDAK is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -669.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -70.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) estimates and forecasts

Codiak BioSciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.97 percent over the past six months and at a 43.96% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -173.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $590k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Codiak BioSciences Inc. to make $590k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -92.30%.

CDAK Dividends

Codiak BioSciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.79% of Codiak BioSciences Inc. shares, and 69.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.02%. Codiak BioSciences Inc. stock is held by 80 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.89% of the shares, which is about 3.37 million shares worth $3.91 million.

Flagship Pioneering Inc., with 11.51% or 2.61 million shares worth $3.02 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 1.13 million shares worth $1.3 million, making up 4.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $0.53 million, which represents about 2.03% of the total shares outstanding.