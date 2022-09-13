Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Share Price Might Move Down By -10.42%

In the last trading session, 1.56 million shares of the Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.80, and it changed around -$0.21 or -0.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.39B. RLAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.15, offering almost -32.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.08% since then. We note from Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RLAY as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.63 for the current quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) trade information

Instantly RLAY has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.06 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.22% year-to-date, but still up 15.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) is 46.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.87 day(s).

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) estimates and forecasts

Relay Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.52 percent over the past six months and at a -1.48% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 70.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 184.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Relay Therapeutics Inc. to make $140k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -71.10%.

RLAY Dividends

Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.54% of Relay Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 106.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.94%. Relay Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 237 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 25.68% of the shares, which is about 27.9 million shares worth $835.2 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.95% or 16.24 million shares worth $486.12 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity OTC Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.35 million shares worth $56.11 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity OTC Portfolio held roughly 2.64 million shares worth around $43.04 million, which represents about 2.43% of the total shares outstanding.