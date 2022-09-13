Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 45.38 million shares of the Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) were traded, and its beta was 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.94, and it changed around $0.26 or 15.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.02M. RGLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.50, offering almost -338.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.44% since then. We note from Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 54200.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 102.55K.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RGLS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.5 for the current quarter.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) trade information

Instantly RGLS has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.4000 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.41% year-to-date, but still up 36.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) is 17.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RGLS is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -930.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) estimates and forecasts

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.93 percent over the past six months and at a 30.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 55.50%. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 27.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 39.60% per year for the next five years.

RGLS Dividends

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.24% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 45.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.18%. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 38 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.99% of the shares, which is about 2.9 million shares worth $8.66 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 0.99% or 1.45 million shares worth $4.31 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 1.36 million shares worth $2.73 million, making up 0.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund held roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $1.26 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.