Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 1.22 million shares of the Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) have been traded, and its beta is 4.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.11, and it changed around -$0.11 or -1.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.29B. PR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.70, offering almost -19.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.36% since then. We note from Permian Resources Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.88 million.

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) trade information

Instantly PR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.37 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.46% year-to-date, but still up 3.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) is 14.17% up in the 30-day period.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) estimates and forecasts

Permian Resources Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.62 percent over the past six months and at a 197.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 43.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.40%. Permian Resources Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 118.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.00% per year for the next five years.

PR Dividends

Permian Resources Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)’s Major holders