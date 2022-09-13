Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 9.62 million shares of the Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.96, and it changed around $0.08 or 1.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.91B. OPEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.33, offering almost -410.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.75% since then. We note from Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.57 million.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended OPEN as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Opendoor Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Instantly OPEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.07 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.05% year-to-date, but still up 20.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) is -17.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 71.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPEN is forecast to be at a low of $5.25 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -283.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Opendoor Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.70 percent over the past six months and at a 20.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 123.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.19 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Opendoor Technologies Inc. to make $4.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 286.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -67.40%. Opendoor Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -138.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.20% per year for the next five years.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.79% of Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, and 70.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.17%. Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock is held by 419 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.25% of the shares, which is about 45.27 million shares worth $391.61 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.04% or 44.01 million shares worth $380.71 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 14.08 million shares worth $121.76 million, making up 2.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.79 million shares worth around $93.33 million, which represents about 1.73% of the total shares outstanding.