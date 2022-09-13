New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were traded, and its beta was 0.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.94, and it changed around $0.19 or 0.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.45B. EDU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.80, offering almost -10.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.82% since then. We note from New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.31 million.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended EDU as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Instantly EDU has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.78 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.29% year-to-date, but still down -0.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is 7.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EDU is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $54.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -100.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 164.12 percent over the past six months and at a 204.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -27.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $529.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. to make $519.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.10%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -134.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.81% per year for the next five years.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 18 and April 22.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.91% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, and 65.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.31%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock is held by 340 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.59% of the shares, which is about 9.97 million shares worth $114.63 million.

Marshall Wace LLP, with 0.52% or 8.74 million shares worth $100.55 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 1.91 million shares worth $24.03 million, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.7 million shares worth around $21.38 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.