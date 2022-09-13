Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s (MRTX): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $86.60, and it changed around $1.83 or 2.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.79B. MRTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $195.99, offering almost -126.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.94% since then. We note from Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MRTX as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$3.49 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) trade information

Instantly MRTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 88.14 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.96% year-to-date, but still up 6.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) is 7.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $120.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRTX is forecast to be at a low of $85.00 and a high of $195.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -125.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) estimates and forecasts

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.20 percent over the past six months and at a -26.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -132.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -90.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $340k in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics Inc. to make $2.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.70%.

MRTX Dividends

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.71% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 107.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.65%. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 387 institutions, with Avoro Capital Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.59% of the shares, which is about 5.33 million shares worth $437.82 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.07% or 4.48 million shares worth $368.58 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.42 million shares worth $117.12 million, making up 2.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held roughly 1.33 million shares worth around $82.09 million, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.