LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $23.95 In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) were traded, and its beta was 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.03, and it changed around -$0.25 or -1.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.38B. LXU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.45, offering almost -71.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.51% since then. We note from LSB Industries Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 947.66K.

LSB Industries Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LXU as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LSB Industries Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) trade information

Instantly LXU has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.75 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 45.07% year-to-date, but still down -1.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) is 21.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.98, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LXU is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $23.95. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 83.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $128.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect LSB Industries Inc. to make $203.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $128.23 million and $190.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.50%. LSB Industries Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -62.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

LXU Dividends

LSB Industries Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.19% of LSB Industries Inc. shares, and 83.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.83%. LSB Industries Inc. stock is held by 145 institutions, with SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 61.18% of the shares, which is about 54.36 million shares worth $1.19 billion.

Gendell, Jeffrey L., with 2.50% or 2.22 million shares worth $48.43 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.91 million shares worth $19.98 million, making up 1.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.72 million shares worth around $10.04 million, which represents about 0.81% of the total shares outstanding.