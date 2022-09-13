Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM).

In the last trading session, 5.26 million shares of the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.53, and it changed around $0.47 or 1.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.83B. ZIM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $91.23, offering almost -180.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.32% since then. We note from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.44 million.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ZIM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $12.84 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Instantly ZIM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.64 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.73% year-to-date, but still down -5.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) is -38.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZIM is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -145.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.72 percent over the past six months and at a 4.15% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 73.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.62 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. to make $3.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

ZIM Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 17. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 83.31 percent and its annual dividend per share was 27.10. It is important to note, however, that the 83.31% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.98% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, and 39.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.24%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock is held by 369 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.98% of the shares, which is about 4.77 million shares worth $347.04 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.39% or 4.06 million shares worth $295.39 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.43 million shares worth $20.39 million, making up 0.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI Eafe ETF held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $13.04 million, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.