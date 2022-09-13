Let’s Get Started On The Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were traded, and its beta was 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.37, and it changed around -$0.15 or -1.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.11B. GGAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.32, offering almost -31.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.63% since then. We note from Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 767.00K.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GGAL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

Instantly GGAL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.75 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.17% year-to-date, but still up 9.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) is 19.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.49, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GGAL is forecast to be at a low of $1.70 and a high of $42.48. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -353.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 81.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 343.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $367.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. to make $399.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $560.54 million and $654.93 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -34.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -39.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.00%.

GGAL Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.90 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 3.90% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.87% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares, and 10.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.55%. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. stock is held by 90 institutions, with INCA Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.59% of the shares, which is about 3.09 million shares worth $33.33 million.

Discovery Capital Management, LLC, with 2.07% or 2.47 million shares worth $26.66 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $1.67 million, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $1.21 million, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.