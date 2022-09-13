Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 3.95 million shares of the Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were traded, and its beta was 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.91, and it changed around $0.2 or 0.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.53B. KSS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.38, offering almost -108.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.66% since then. We note from Kohl’s Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.20 million.

Kohl’s Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended KSS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Kohl’s Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) trade information

Instantly KSS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.75 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.42% year-to-date, but still up 3.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) is -5.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KSS is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $44.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 38.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) estimates and forecasts

Kohl’s Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.70 percent over the past six months and at a -56.48% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -30.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -54.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -48.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.85 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Kohl’s Corporation to make $4.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.30%. Kohl’s Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 698.80% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -10.67% per year for the next five years.

KSS Dividends

Kohl’s Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.47 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 6.47% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.26% of Kohl’s Corporation shares, and 95.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.03%. Kohl’s Corporation stock is held by 609 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.64% of the shares, which is about 13.67 million shares worth $826.24 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.12% or 11.71 million shares worth $708.11 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 4.0 million shares worth $241.76 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 3.71 million shares worth around $132.46 million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.