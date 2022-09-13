Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 2.71 million shares of the Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.47, and it changed around -$0.27 or -1.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.77B. KMI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.20, offering almost -9.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.73% since then. We note from Kinder Morgan Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.34 million.

Kinder Morgan Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended KMI as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kinder Morgan Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) trade information

Instantly KMI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.77 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.16% year-to-date, but still up 2.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is 0.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.89 day(s).

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) estimates and forecasts

Kinder Morgan Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.54 percent over the past six months and at a -9.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.32 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Kinder Morgan Inc. to make $4.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.26 billion and $4.42 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.80%. Kinder Morgan Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -9.80% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -2.64% per year for the next five years.

KMI Dividends

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 19 and April 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.92 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.11. It is important to note, however, that the 5.92% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.52% of Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, and 61.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.82%. Kinder Morgan Inc. stock is held by 1,657 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.66% of the shares, which is about 172.49 million shares worth $3.26 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.28% or 163.93 million shares worth $3.1 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 58.94 million shares worth $1.11 billion, making up 2.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 54.55 million shares worth around $914.21 million, which represents about 2.42% of the total shares outstanding.